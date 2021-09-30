CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

VIDEO: 2 suspects draw guns, rob 2 victims in Queens

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 6 days ago

On Sept. 24 at about 7:15 p.m. on the corner of Cornaga Avenue and Beach 22nd Street in Far Rockaway, two males pulled out handguns and approached a victim, police said.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Far Rockaway, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Rockaway#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBS News Radio 880

NJ AG investigating death of man after interaction with police

PATERSON, NJ (WCBS 880) — Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck is investigating the death of a man following his interaction with Paterson police Saturday. Two Paterson officers were responding to the area of 620 Madison Avenue around 5:26 p.m. on reports of a man walking on the roofs of homes as he attempted to break into them, according to Bruck’s office.
PATERSON, NJ
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy