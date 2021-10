Native son Ashton Tourison, Sr. was born in 1851 to a former captain in the Civil War. Beginning in the 1870s, he had a grand vision for what would come to be known as East Mt. Airy. In approximately 1904, he purchased 150 acres between Chew and Stenton, from E. Durham Street to Meehan Avenue, and advertised his plan for the new Sedgwick Farms as "stone-built homes, planned on an architectural idea that makes each different from the other, yet in perfect harmony with all."

