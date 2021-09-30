CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-Cities hospitals treating fewer COVID patients, but staff 'exhausted and frustrated'

By Annette Cary, Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)
 6 days ago

Sep. 29—The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Benton and Franklin counties has dropped to the lowest since early August. However, the number of patients being treated for the disease remains high, with hospitals still stressed to treat both COVID-19 and also other patients. "We're exhausted and frustrated...

CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

Jackson Health System Employees Get Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots

MIAMI(CBSMiami) —- The Jackson Health System is now offering a 3rd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 13,000 employees of its 7 hospitals. Doctors say the FDA now says you no longer have to separate the shots by a 2-week period. The booster shots are being given out at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson South, North and West. Alix Zacaharski, the Nurse Manager of the COVID ICU unit, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “This is important because we know the virus has mutated.” Zacharski and Dr. Lilian Abbo, the Chief of Infection Prevention at JMH and Venessa Goodnow, the Chief Pharmacy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxlexington.com

Ky. hospitals continue to treat large number of COVID-19 patients despite decreasing new cases

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said in his Monday COVID-19 update that cases and hospitalizations are going down as more people get vaccinated. Despite lower positives, healthcare workers said their work is far from over. Officials at hospitals throughout the area said our recent surge was the worst they’d seen since the pandemic began.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Giving Some Workers, Students Extra Days To Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
yaktrinews.com

Tri-Cities see decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in early October

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After a COVID-19 surge overwhelmed Tri-Cities area hospitals through July and August, local coronavirus hospitalization rates are declining at the start of October. According to an update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) on Tuesday, there are 52 patients currently hospitalized in the bi-county reach which encompasses...
TRI-CITIES, WA
tribuneledgernews.com

How many health care workers on MS Coast are vaccinated for COVID? Here's a breakdown.

Oct. 6—Many Mississippi Coast hospital employees remain unvaccinated, even after the recent deadly delta surge when health care officials say employee vaccination rates rose quickly. At Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, 71% of its over 5,000 employees are fully vaccinated, while 53% of Singing River Health System's 3,500 employees have received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJFW-TV

National nursing shortage felt in the Northwoods

Local News Published 10/04/2021 4:35PM, Last Updated 10/05/2021 2:16PM. Northwoods - "Nurses are the key to health care," said Connie Bradley, the senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Aspirus. "They're here 24/7. They're here yesterday, they're here today, and they'll be here tomorrow." While they may be reliable,...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTHR

Woman drops lawsuit against Indianapolis hospital that refused to treat mother's COVID with ivermectin

INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit over the denial of an Indianapolis hospital to use ivermectin to treat a COVID-19 patient was dropped Monday. The lawsuit filed by the daughter of a woman at Ascension St. Vincent on 86th Street was voluntarily dismissed, according to the family's attorney. 13News was told the dismissal was because the patient is "appreciably better."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,097 New Cases Of Last 72 Hours, 10 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,097 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. There have been 8,257 total hospitalizations and 122,497 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,173. All of the 10 newly-reported deaths happened in September, according to the Health Department. Three of the patients were in long-term care facilities. Two of the patients were in the 50-64 age group and eight of them were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 4, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,097 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 989 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/inODcMzhF5 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 4, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

