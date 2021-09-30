CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

WATCH NOW: German sink manufacturer to locate first North American facility in Henry County

By Bill D Wyatt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA German company announced on Tuesday plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Henry County. SCHOCK GmbH, the inventor of quartz composite sinks, will locate in a 95,500 square-foot shell building in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park, invest $85 million and create 355 new jobs in Henry County, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall announced at an Industrial Development Authority meeting Tuesday morning.

