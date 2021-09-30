WATCH NOW: German sink manufacturer to locate first North American facility in Henry County
A German company announced on Tuesday plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Henry County. SCHOCK GmbH, the inventor of quartz composite sinks, will locate in a 95,500 square-foot shell building in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park, invest $85 million and create 355 new jobs in Henry County, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall announced at an Industrial Development Authority meeting Tuesday morning.godanriver.com
