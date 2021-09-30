WATCH NOW: German sink manufacturer to locate first North American facility in Henry County

Did you make it out to the Henry County Fair this past weekend? It was the return of the fair -- and all that such an event features -- after decades in Henry County. There was a day's delay by rain, but a lot of your neighbors did enjoy the rides, food, games, shows, exhibits and the race on Saturday night. We thought you might like to see some of those places and faces.

HENRY COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO