Woman accused of offering sex to Hawkins County deputy

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a woman who was arrested during a traffic stop offered a Hawkins County deputy sexual favors if he would let her go.

A ccording to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle Friday, Sept. 24 for speeding on Big Elm Road. The deputy said he saw the vehicle cross the centerline of the road four times in less than a half-mile and that the driver stopped in the middle of the road after he activated his emergency lights.

The deputy reported that upon approaching the car, he saw the passenger, later identified as Melinda Nicole Noel, 33, of Kingsport, trying to hide a bottle of whiskey.

After she gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle, Noel refused to identify herself and was arrested after a brief struggle, according to the arrest report. The sheriff’s office said Noel did not identify herself until around 5 p.m. the next day while in jail.

The deputy reported finding a small baggie containing part of a pill believed to be Suboxone in Noel’s bag and noted that she “was really hyped up and had pinpoint pupils in the dark.”

According to the deputy, Noel offered him sex in exchange for her release.

“On the way to the Hawkins County Jail, Ms. Noel asked if I had a camera in my patrol vehicle, in which I stated no,” the deputy reported. “She then proceeded to ask me to pull the vehicle over and she would perform sexual favors for me to let her go. Ms. Noel kept asking and trying to bribe me the entire way to the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office charged Noel with several crimes, including bribery of a public servant, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and drug possession. She also had active warrants out of Kingsport and Scott County, Virginia, according to HCSO.

