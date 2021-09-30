CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawkins County, TN

Woman accused of offering sex to Hawkins County deputy

By Slater Teague
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BwbC_0cCMPiNW00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a woman who was arrested during a traffic stop offered a Hawkins County deputy sexual favors if he would let her go.

A ccording to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle Friday, Sept. 24 for speeding on Big Elm Road. The deputy said he saw the vehicle cross the centerline of the road four times in less than a half-mile and that the driver stopped in the middle of the road after he activated his emergency lights.

Megan Boswell will appear in court Thursday. Here’s what to expect

The deputy reported that upon approaching the car, he saw the passenger, later identified as Melinda Nicole Noel, 33, of Kingsport, trying to hide a bottle of whiskey.

After she gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle, Noel refused to identify herself and was arrested after a brief struggle, according to the arrest report. The sheriff’s office said Noel did not identify herself until around 5 p.m. the next day while in jail.

The deputy reported finding a small baggie containing part of a pill believed to be Suboxone in Noel’s bag and noted that she “was really hyped up and had pinpoint pupils in the dark.”

Deadly McMinn County shooting survivor shares story

According to the deputy, Noel offered him sex in exchange for her release.

“On the way to the Hawkins County Jail, Ms. Noel asked if I had a camera in my patrol vehicle, in which I stated no,” the deputy reported. “She then proceeded to ask me to pull the vehicle over and she would perform sexual favors for me to let her go. Ms. Noel kept asking and trying to bribe me the entire way to the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office charged Noel with several crimes, including bribery of a public servant, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and drug possession. She also had active warrants out of Kingsport and Scott County, Virginia, according to HCSO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Rogersville, TN
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

TBI: Rogersville officer-involved shooting under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agents are investigating after a man was shot by a police officer in Rogersville Friday night. According to the release, a Rogersville police officer spotted a truck on Main Street around 11 p.m. on October...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drug Possession#Sex#Bribery#Weather#Wjhl#Suboxone#The Sheriff S Office#Hcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Vigil, balloon release held by family and friends of Desheena Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vigil and balloon release was held in memory of Desheena Kyle on Saturday. Kyle was reported missing in June. The investigation into her disappearance led investigators to the discovery of human remains at a residence on Sam Tillery Road on Sept. 28. Those remains were later identified as the body […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

282
Followers
188
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy