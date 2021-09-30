CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Balance’s Most Iconic Sneakers Return for MADE 990 Series

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in 1982, the 990 series can only be described as iconic. A word reserved for only the best and most well-received sneakers in the world, there are less than 20 sneakers that can even lay claim to such a title. Since establishing itself as a quality running shoe in the 80s and 90s and epitomising itself as the quintessential throwback ‘dad shoe’ in the mid to late 2010s, the New Balance 990 has been worn by everyone from Princess Diana to Timothée Chalamet.

