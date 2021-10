LeBron James is without a doubt one of the all-time greats, and he will enter his 19th season as once again the player who can do most on the floor. James is not only a great scorer and playmaker, but he is a tremendous leader who makes everyone around him better. Adding in the fact that he holds 4 NBA titles and 4 Finals MVPs, he is often compared to Michael Jordan whenever the best player ever is concerned.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO