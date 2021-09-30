CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Massachusetts must commit to renewable energy and pass 100% Clean Act

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is not only real, but it is also the greatest threat humans face as a species. The latest IPCC report has been described as “a code red for humanity,” and top scientists say we are already seeing unprecedented impacts of climate change much earlier than anticipated. If we...

www.telegram.com

Comments / 1

WWLP 22News

Gender identity bill passes Massachusetts Senate unanimously

BOSTON (WWLP) – The option of “X” gender on all Massachusetts identification forms passed the Senate Thursday, legislation filed by Senator Jo Comerford (D – Northampton). The bill (S 2282 – An Act relative to gender identity on Massachusetts identification), voted 39 to 0, will provide a non-binary “X” option...
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

