Abbeville's uptick in criminal activity reactivates violent crimes task force

By KATC News
 6 days ago
The current uptick of criminal activity in the Abbeville area, reactivated the VCTF Criminal Suppression Unit (VCTF-CSU) on September 27 that establishes a joint effort between the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department focusing on street crimes and violence in the Abbeville area.

On Monday while conducting patrols, the VCTF-CSU observed a white KIA parked at a residence on the 300 block of Dutel Street occupied by three males.

One of the males appeared to be wearing a black ski mask, police say.

When the vehicle drove away, the VCTF-CSU attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop resulting in a VCTF-CSU pursuit.

Afterward, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of John Boudreaux Road and Simoneaux Road.

The occupants exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

After the VCTF-CSU secured the area and ensured public safety, police say an extensive search recovered a black ski mask, narcotics, and a loaded assault rifle.

Police are asking the public for information concerning the white KIA and/or any of the occupants.

If the public has information on this or any other crime, they are encouraged to call (337) 740-4501, or download and log on to the P3 App to report your tips anonymously, where they can earn a cash reward.

Eddie Langlinais, public information officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director said, “I’m confident the actions of the VCTS-CSU prevented a major crime from taking place. The personnel within the VCTF-CSU from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department are working together to make a safer Vermilion Parish. We’ve made significant progress, but we will not stop until the violent criminals are off our streets”.

