Maryland State

'The system needs more than a bandaid': Reaction to a shakeup in leadership at USPS in Maryland

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
Niall O’Malley has had his share of troubles with USPS mail delivery.

“A letter was mailed to me from Houston, TX and I received it 76 days later,” he said.

He said his mail service has slowly gotten better, but he said it’s still not reliable.

“It’s forced me to use UPS much more for important papers,” he said.

O’Malley is one of countless people across the Baltimore region who have reported issues in mail delivery.

"You can’t run a country with a primary form of document delivery not working,“ he said.

As the troubles continue, change is coming with two new USPS leaders in the Baltimore area.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger said USPS has hired a new postmaster of Baltimore as well as a new district manager of Maryland.

In a statement, the congressman called it welcomed news, while going on to say "the dire situation demands fresh faces and ideas, not more bureaucracy.”

The shakeup in leadership comes while six post offices in the Baltimore region are currently under audit by the Postal Service Inspector General.

The results and recommendations from the audit are expected to be released next month

“Half the solution to a problem is recognizing that there’s a problem,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said he’s cautiously optimistic the change in leadership will help solve the Postal Service’s problems

“The system needs more than a bandaid,” he said. “It needs active management that will help the people that want to provide the service provide the service.”

#Mail Delivery#Shakeup#The Postal Service
