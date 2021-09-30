CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

VIDEO: Cars Set On Fire Early Tuesday Morning In Denver Neighborhood

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djmn2_0cCMOx7i00

DENVER (CBS4) – An investigation is underway in a southwest Denver neighborhood after two cars are set on fire and a nearby home surveillance system captures it all on camera. Denver Fire officials said the incident happened on Tuesday around 5 a.m.

Raymond Gutierrez said he was shocked to see his neighbor’s car in flames. Gutierrez didn’t see it happen in real time, but he was able to review what happened by viewing his Nest camera footage. He later heard firefighters arrive at the scene.

“I just happened to glance and I saw that fire ball that erupted,” Gutierrez said. “Lived in the neighborhood for seven years and it’s been mostly peaceful for that most part in that neighborhood but that was the craziest thing I’ve seen since I’ve lived there.”

The surveillance video shows two cars pull up to the driveway of the home and moments later the cars catch fire. The video later shows two people run away from the driveway, and two cars are seen taking off. The video then shows nearby neighbors scrambling to call 911.

“The across the street neighbors that are directly in front of me, ran to that house and knocked on their door, so I’m glad someone was on the lookout that night,” said Gutierrez.

Investigators with the Denver Fire Department are working to find out what exactly happened.

“So our goal is to investigate this fire, as we do all fires, thoroughly, so that we can make a determination of what caused the fire, and if we can find someone that might have done something maliciously, then we’ll address things through the legal system,” said Greg Pixley, a spokesperson with DFD.

No one was hurt in the fire. While the fire was contained pretty quickly, Pixley said the situation could have been deadly.

“The Denver Fire Department asks everyone to call 911 at the first sign of a fire or an emergency,” Pixley said.

Pixley said if anyone has any information on what may have happened on Tuesday, you can call the DFD tip line at (720) 913-3474.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Man Rummaging Through Denver Apartment Dumpster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) – A man was rummaging through the dumpsters by the Cherry Plaza Apartments at Cherry Street and Jewell Avenue in Denver on Sunday afternoon when he was confronted by a resident and the resident’s father. Police say the resident tried to get the man to leave the property. Police say an argument and pushing took place. Madison Marty was startled by what happened next. “We were sitting on the porch, and we did definitely hear the gunshot,” she said. The suspect arrested was identified as 50-year-old Rogerio Martinez. He’s described as the resident. The victim suffered two broken bones in the right foot...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Parked Car In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Commerce City on Monday night. It happened before 7:30 p.m. near 96th and Heinz. (credit: CBS) Investigators said a man was riding at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate a turn and struck a parked car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is being investigated.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Daniel Short Arrested, Accused Of Hitting And Killing Motorcyclist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A motorcyclist died after being hit by a driver at Sheridan Boulevard and Yale Avenue on Monday. Denver police first alerted to the crash, but later updated the post to say it was in Lakewood’s jurisdiction. Lakewood police identified the victim as 59-year-old Julia Ann Pacheco of Centennial. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Daniel Short (credit: Lakewood Police) Police arrested Daniel Short, 64, at the scene. Investigators believe speed, drug and alcohol are factors in the crash. Details about the crash were not released. Short faces charges including vehicular homicide, DUI and drug possession.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Pre-Evacuation Notices Lifted For Residents Near Ptarmigan Fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All road closures and pre-evacuation notices are lifted for residents near the Ptarmigan Fire. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the notices were lifted as of noon on Oct. 4. Ptarmigan Fire on Sept 28 (credit: CBS) The Summit County Sheriff has lifted all pre-evacuation orders and road closures for the #PtarmiganFire, as of 12:00 PM today, 10/4/21. This includes the neighborhoods of Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain, South 40, and areas of Ptarmigan including Daley Ranch #SummitCountyColorado — SCSOPIO (@SummitSheriffCO) October 4, 2021 All trails and North Pond Park, however, are still closed. The fire is about 55% contained and has burned about 85 acres since it sparked on Sept. 27. No homes or structures were lost. Firefighters remain in the area to gain more containment.  
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Peyton Green Arrested In Connection To Newborn’s Murder In Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Last week Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Peyton Green in Wyoming after a year-long investigation. Investigators say Green was brought to a hospital on Sept. 28, 2020, after possibly just giving birth. Peyton Green (credit: Douglas County) However, investigators say Green did not have a child with her. They responded to her house and found the lifeless body of the infant inside. While it’s not clear what took place during the investigation for the next 12 months, deputies eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Green. She was arrested in Wyoming on Sept. 30. She was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on Oct. 5 on charges including first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and attempt to influence a public servant. Green is being held on no bond.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead In Alley Shooting In Aurora As Search For Suspect Continues

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora continue to identify witnesses as part of the deadly shooting investigation in North Aurora. Officers rushed to the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway about 9:18 p.m. Saturday. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man in the east alleyway at that location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. (credit: CBS) Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering physical evidence and trying to identify a suspect. The victim has not been identified. (credit: CBS) Additional Information From Aurora Police: Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Fire Controlled At Oil & Gas Facility Near Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland and Berthoud firefighters rushed to an oil and gas facility on South County Road 11 after a fire started on the property. Details about what caught fire are not known. (credit: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority) After about 15 minutes, firefighters got the fire under control. No workers were on the site, and no injuries have been reported. Employees arrived and shut off gas pressure systems.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

2 Cats Rescued From Burning Home In Parker

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Two cats were rescued from a burning home in Parker over the weekend. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the home on Las Ramblas Lane about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in the kitchen area of the home. No one was injured. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue) Two cats were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.
PARKER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Gutierrez
CBS Denver

Murder Trial Begins For Steve Pankey In 1984 Death Of Jonelle Matthews

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The trial for an Idaho man charged in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado, began on Wednesday. Steve Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her sister’s basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone. Pankey lived nearby and attended her church. Prosecutors have claimed Pankey inserted himself into the case over a period of years. (credit: CBS) The search for Jonelle was relentless. Rewards failed to turn up clues. Jonelle was considered missing until workers digging a pipeline in July 2019 discovered human remains matching her dental records in a rural area southeast of Greeley, a city about 50 miles north of Denver. Police then labeled her death a homicide. The investigation zeroed in on Pankey. (credit: CBS) Pankey remains in custody on a $5 million bond.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Eastbound I-70 In Glenwood Canyon Closing Overnight Tuesday For Emergency Repairs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After a weather delay last week, a stretch of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and possibly Thursday into Friday. The closure will be in place from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Westbound lanes will not be impacted. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The closure is essential so that CDOT crews can rebuild a retaining wall that was heavily damaged during destructive mudslides over the summer. The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116 Glenwood Springs. If inclement weather occurs on Tuesday night the...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Vehicle Injures Pedestrian In Downtown Denver Hit & Run

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward with any description of a vehicle that struck and injured a pedestrian early Saturday morning in downtown Denver. The collision happened at 2 a.m. near 20th and Larimer Streets. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert seeking a tan-colored Chevrolet Impala hit a pedestrian near 20th and Larimer Streets at around 2 a.m. on Saturday. At around 4 p.m., DPD announced the Medina Alert was canceled, and they found the sedan, but add it was actually not involved in the crash. UPDATE: The vehicle mentioned in the Medina alert has been located. It was not involved in the crash. DPD is continuing to investigate the crash, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/FHdUcBRvHF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2021 CBI says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Several People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi In Fowler

FOWLER, Colo. (CBS4)– Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Fowler. The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 50 and Main Street. (credit: Facebook) One person was transported by Flight for Life. The crash is being investigated by several agencies, including the Fowler Fire Department, Manzanola Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, Crowley County Fire/EMS, AMR-Medtrans, CSP and OCSO. (credit: Facebook) The crash was cleared about 9 a.m. What led to the crash is being investigated.
FOWLER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Nest#Accident#Dfd
CBS Denver

Mountain Lion Relocated After Hanging Out In Boulder Neighborhood

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A mountain lion is enjoying some new surroundings this Tuesday, one without so many people. The wild cat spent the morning hanging out in a Boulder neighborhood on a retaining wall. (credit: City of Boulder) The mountain lion was spotted relaxing on a wall in the Adams Circle neighborhood. He didn’t seem fazed by nearby vehicles, as seen in the photographs tweeted by the Boulder Police Department. Instead, the cat seemed to be watching curiously from the wall, even taking cover underneath some foliage to watch the goings-on in the neighborhood. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Coco’ Reunited With Owner 6 Months After Thieves Took The Dog

DENVER (CBS4)– A woman was reunited with her stolen dog over the weekend, six months after the dog was taken. “Coco” was spotted running loose near City Park Golf Course on Friday night. (credit: CBS) A woman saw the dog and called animal protection officers. Coco is microchipped and the officer was able to track down the pup’s owner, Kenyetta Tyler. She said Coco was taken in February. After months of searching, she moved to Dallas. (credit: CBS) Kenyetta immediately hopped on a flight when she got the call that Coco was found. “She’s home, and I’m grateful, I’m happy. I’m thankful, I’m excited, I’m not sad anymore, I’m not depressed. Now I can see her waking me up now, instead of me waking up looking at her picture on my phone,” said Kenyetta. (credit: CBS) “Not only do you have to get your dog microchipped, but it is also important you keep that information updated with your address, but more specifically your phone number, that’s how I was able to contact them to get the dog back to them,” Denver Animal Protection Officer Traci Schillinger. Kenyetta said she is extremely grateful to the woman who called animal protection after spotting Coco.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 Suspects Identified In Arrest After Hotel Party In Aurora Turns Deadly

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two suspects arrested after a hotel party over the weekend in Aurora turned deadly have been identified. Police arrested Luis Martin Estrada, 21, and Ruben Angel Mejia-Soto, 21. Estrada is facing first-degree murder and first-degree assault charges while Mejia-Soto is facing accessory to homicide charges. Both were taken to the Aurora Jail. Aurora police responded to the Hyatt House Hotel near East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. They say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed, and three other people suffered gunshot wounds. Those victims are described as a 17-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. (credit: CBS) Booking photographs haven’t been released as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone who may have observed the incident and have not yet spoken with police are urged to call Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

E-470 Hopes To Return To Pre-Pandemic Traffic Levls By 2023.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Light traffic during the pandemic has impacted a Denver metro area tollway. E-470 relies on drivers and toll fees to stay funded and operating. (credit: CBS) E-470 officials anticipate they will see traffic return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. Through August of this year, the tollway had 48 million travelers and transactions. E-470 is working on major upgrades to attract more drivers, including widening the road between Interstate 70 and 104th. They also plan to upgrade toll plazas with food and beverage vendors, wifi and electric car charging stations. (credit: CBS) “Since we’ve been in this area, there’s been more jobs created, more housing, more businesses, so we really like to be a partner for that. So that means, you know, partnering with those commercial shippers to make sure items are delivered on time, partnering with Denver International Airport to provide people a quick and reliable way to get to and from the airport, about 25% of our traffic is people actually going to the airport,” said E-470 Spokesperson Heather Burke. Planners also want to focus on things such as preventing wrong-way driving and improving air quality and wildlife crossing safety.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Four More Days With Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 83 degrees on Tuesday, Denver and most of the Front Range should reach at least 80 degrees on Wednesday with little chance for any moisture in the metro area. Extra clouds Wednesday afternoon will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday but all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will stay at least 10 degrees above normal for the first week in October. In fact, most of the state will be experience warmer than normal weather with the exception being on the Western Slope thanks to clouds and scattered showers. (source: CBS) Some of the moisture on the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: Illegal Bonfire Set At Centennial Cone Park Parking Lot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Open Space officials want to find those who set pallets of wood on fire at a trailhead. The illegal bonfire was caught on video surveillance. (credit: Jefferson County Open Space) Officials state the fire was set at Centennial Cone Park at the west trailhead on Friday night. The fire did not cause damage to the actual trail and was contained to the parking lot. (credit: Jefferson County Open Space) Anyone with more information is asked to call Jeffco Open Space or the Jeffco non-emergency line at 303-980-7300. (credit: Jefferson County Open Space)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Southbound Lanes Of I-25 Reopened Following Crash Near 6th Avenue

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed southbound Interstate 25 between Alameda Avenue and 6th Avenue on Saturday morning. Lanes were reopened at around 9:45 a.m. Police say one person was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles. #DPD Officers on scene at SB I-25 and W Alameda Ave on a two vehicle crash with injuries. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/gy0nu0leRz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 2, 2021 The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m., police say. They arrested on person on suspicion of DUI. That person has not been identified. It’s not clear what caused the crash.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Teenager On Dirt Bike Dies After Crashing With Sedan In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 17-year-old boy died while riding a dirt bike on Havana Street in Aurora, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of Havana St. and 6th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Officers say the boy collided with a Cadillac sedan after running through a traffic light at 6th Avenue. They add the boy was not wearing a helmet, and the bike may not have had a headlight. The bike was not “street legal.” Investigators say the sedan was turning left onto Hanover Way when the teenager, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the sedan. The teenager has not been identified. Those with more information about this investigation are asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy