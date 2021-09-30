CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicharito Talks Depression, Returning From Injury And World Cup Future

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – With just a few games left in the regular season, LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez sat down with Jim Hill to talk about his Hispanic Heritage, overcoming a battle with depression and whether or not he sees himself representing Mexico in a fourth World Cup.

Chicharito, who transferred to the Galaxy from Sevilla in 2020, got off to an excellent start in the 2021 season scoring 10 goals in 10 games before suffering a calf injury on June 23.

“The injury was a really long one. We need to be precautious after the small setback that we experienced. I was having a good rhythm, the team too,” said Chicharito. “We need to get our momentum back like I always said, now have no excuses.”

In April of 2020, Chicharito lost his grandfather, Tomas Balcazar, who passed away at the age of 88. Balcazar was a former professional soccer player who played for Guadalajara and like his grandson, represented the Mexican national team.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I think life is like a perspective game,” said Chicharito. “If you always say, why all those things are happening to me instead of like, for what? I think that’s a decision I need to get.”

Chicharito was unable to travel to Guadalajara to be with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic causing him to fall into a bout of depression.

“It’s a process. When you get that you will never get to be 100 percent good 24/7 365 days a year,” said Chicharito. “When you realize that it’s not about how good I am, it’s realizing that whatever happens you can be connected to yourself and then experience things because no one is going to be happy when you lose someone.”

Despite being Mexico’s all-time top goal scorer with 52 goals, Chicharito was left off the national team this summer. After scoring his 52nd international goal in a September 2019 friendly, Chicharito hasn’t been called back up to the team since.

“The only way you can be an option is by doing the job. I’m trying to do the best as you can and then you never know,” said Chicharito. “I’m just gonna do my best and then if things happen, I’m going to be so happy… But if they don’t happen, it’s going to be because of a reason and I’m still going to be fine enjoying my life.”

Chicharito made his return to the soccer pitch on September 11 and has started in three of the four games he’s played in since returning, including a goal in his second match back against the Colorado Rapids. The Galaxy is currently in 5th place in the Western Conference with 38 points and only 8 games remaining in the regular season.

MLS
The Independent

Sam Curran: England allrounder ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a lower back injury.Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals and a scan later revealed the injury.He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans before the England and Wales Cricket Board’s medical team review the injury later this week.Curran’s brother, Tom, has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup, while the duo’s Surrey teammate Reece Topley has been added as a travelling...
SPORTS
BBC

Tymal Mills: England bowler on injury troubles to T20 World Cup recall

Tymal Mills departs as part of England's World Cup squad on Monday - the latest milestone in a remarkable comeback journey. Eight months ago the fast bowler was in a back brace, unable to run never mind bowl. Injuries that have plagued his career and have prevented him playing for...
SPORTS
