Riviera Beach celebrates its 99th birthday

The City of Riviera Beach is celebrating its 99th birthday. Through the city's trials and tribulations, one thing is true, Riviera Beach is a survivor and it's thriving.

"This is the best small progressive city in South Florida," Debra McCullon said.

She should know she was born and raised in Riviera Beach and she's written three books about the city.

"And I'm proud to be a longtime Riviera Beach resident," she said.

Debra said the city has a lot of first to be proud of like education.

Suncoast High School was the first school in Palm Beach County located in Riviera Beach to be integrated.

Another first includes law enforcement.

"The first Black police chief was Boone Darden," she said.

Riviera Beach is a city over time that's diversified. It's a city that has Mary Brabham proud to be a resident.

"To actually see where we were and where we're going and as a resident, I'm very proud," Brabham said.

The city is in preparations for a year-long celebration for its 100th birthday.

