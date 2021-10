We are still in the middle of hurricane season, despite the fact that a big portion of Louisiana is still recuperating from a disastrous 2021 season already. Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc on our southeastern friends and neighbors, and if we're being honest, lots of Louisiana folks are still trying to recover from the 2020 season. If you don't believe it, just take a ride through Lake Charles and see all the blue tarps still on roofs. We are extremely sad for everyone who has been affected by these "natural disasters" in our state.

