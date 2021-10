The holidays are coming, whether you’re ready for them or not. With everything going on, it seems like a good idea to start shopping early. Not just to spend money, or throw it to the wind, but because quite a few things are happening like supply shortages, high demand for certain things, and, of course, the pandemic. Knowing this, HP has launched its HP Days Sale, with some excellent savings on a variety of products, kicking off the shopping season a little early, and allowing plenty of time for holiday deliveries. There is a lot included in the sale, like HP laptop deals on new business-ready laptops, gaming computers, or printers, and even a VR headset or two.

