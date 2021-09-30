CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canine Enrichment – Keep a young dog busy!

By Mickey Zeldes
 6 days ago

I think most of you know by now that I have a new puppy. Dobby is 10 months old and hitting his teenage, push-the-envelope stage. It certainly keeps one on their toes! He is actually a really good boy but needs to have his energy needs met or he will redirect in the most creative ways (how did he get the shoelaces completely out of one shoe?). I joined a Facebook group called Canine Enrichment Ideas and it’s been amazingly helpful.

