Prada Marfa: Designer Desert Art

This spacious townhouse sits on a wonderful corner lot. There's so much to love about this home, inside and out. The foyer includes a large coat closet and access to your garage. You won't have to worry about braving the winter weather with your car safely tucked inside your one car garage. The rest of the lower level is finished to include 2 large rooms with LVP floors, a convenient laundry closet, and a full bathroom with tub/shower. From the rear room glass doors lead to your rear yard. Upstairs the main level offers a large carpeted living room. It includes desirable aspects, such as a box window, convenient half bath, and electric fireplace. It is the perfect place to cozy up on chilly nights. The living room leads into your large kitchen, featuring recessed lighting and LVP floors. Your white cabinetry and laminate counters provides ample storage and prep space. The island includes breakfast bar seating for two. This spacious kitchen is open to both the breakfast nook and morning room. Your breakfast nook features chair rail molding. The morning room lets in tons of sunlight. Glass doors lead to your upper level deck. Upstairs you have a nice hall bath with LVP, single bowl vanity, and tub/shower combo. There are two generously sized bedrooms with plenty of natural lights and storage closets. Spacious primary bedroom is fully carpeted and features ceiling fan. Walls of windows let in tons of natural light. Suite features an ensuite luxury bath with LVP floors. The double bowl vanity provides tons of storage. Your corner shower is perfect for busy mornings. Relax in the soaking tub after a long day. A large walk-in closet completes this wonderful space - no fighting for storage here! Outside you have two different deck levels - an amazing space to host all your BBQs and bon fires! Beyond the lower deck you have a grassy, fully fenced yard. A gate allows access to the surrounding space. This home is definitely not one to miss! Don't wait - call for your showing today!

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO