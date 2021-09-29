CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prada Marfa: Designer Desert Art

Cover picture for the articlePrada Marfa is a permanent sculptural art installation by Berlin-based artists Elmgreen and Dragset. The piece is modeled after a Prada boutique, and was commissioned by the Art Production Fund and Ballroom Marfa in 2005. Luxury goods from the famed brand’s 2005 collection of bags and shoes fill the airy space, and visitors can view the products through glass windows. The adobe structure of the building mimics the architectural style of Marfa, a small desert city in west Texas. As a center for minimalist art, the city also boasts installations from famed Manhattan artist Donald Judd. Prada Marfa is located about 26 miles from Marfa.

