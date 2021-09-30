CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army of Thieves (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Nathalie Emmanuel, Matthias Schweighofer

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmy of Thieves follows small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), who gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to to help her crew crack three legendary safes across Europe. Startattle.com – Army of Thieves 2021. This upcoming American-German heist action comedy film is...

Rolling Stone

‘Army of Thieves’: See Trailer for Zombie-Less Prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’

Just five months after Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix, the zombie film has already spawned a prequel, Army of Thieves. The streaming service revealed the first trailer for the movie Saturday during the streaming service’s Tudum event.  While Army of the Dead was an undead action film, its prequel — centered on the movie’s safecracker Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighöfer — shifts genres into heist comedy that’s largely zombie-less; the walking dead are only briefly shown — via distant news broadcasts — during the trailer. The film’s synopsis also makes no mention of zombies, with Dieter recruited by a mysterious women (Nathalie Emmanuel) “to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.” Army of the Dead mastermind Zack Snyder co-wrote Army of Thieves’ story as well as co-produced the film, with Schweighöfer serving as director on the film. Army of Thieves premieres on Netflix on October 29th.
‘Army Of Thieves’ Trailer: Dieter Returns For A Pre-‘Army Of The Dead’ Heist

Netflix couldn’t very well hold their TUDUM fan event without something from fan-favorite director, Zack Snyder. While he’s not specifically directing Army of Thieves, the heist film is a prequel to his hit zombie flick Army of the Dead, which has grown into a full-fledged franchise with multiple projects on the way.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Epic Trailer For Army Of Thieves Debuts

If you fought your way through a zombie invasion, trekked to Vegas with a group of fearless mercenaries, and sought to find riches in a safe before a nuke was dropped on the town — chances are, you watched Army of the Dead on Netflix this year. If you didn’t, and all of that still applies to you, we want to talk!
TheWrap

‘Tiger King 2’ Release Date Revealed by Netflix (Video)

Netflix has firmly announced the “Tiger King 2” release date as Nov. 17, promising subscribers more “madness and mayhem” later this year, the streaming service revealed Saturday during its online fan event Tudum. The eight-episode docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” was an early pandemic hit when it launched...
hypebeast.com

Netflix Reveals Official Trailer for Heist Rom-Com 'Army of Thieves'

During the Tudum fan event this past weekend, Netflix revealed the official trailer for heist romantic comedy Army of Thieves, a prequel to zombie heist movie Army of the Dead. The film sees the return of Zack Snyder, known for Watchmen, 300, and Justice League, as executive producer, as well as Matthias Schweighöfer who directs and stars in the movie.
NME

Netflix shares ‘Britney vs Spears’ trailer and release date

Netflix has shared the trailer for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, Britney vs Spears – you can watch it below. The streaming platform announced the Erin Lee Carr-directed project yesterday (September 21) by posting an 18-second teaser on social media. Now, it has been confirmed that the film will arrive on September 28.
startattle.com

The Secret of Sinchanee (2021 movie) trailer, release date

An industrial tow truck driver suffering from insomnia returns to his childhood home after the untimely death of his father, to discover that a paranormal presence has been living in the house and haunting the sacred land it was built on. Startattle.com – The Secret of Sinchanee 2021. Genre :...
Vikings: Valhalla release date and trailer: First look at Netflix’s spinoff

It’s been less than a year since Vikings concluded its six-season run on History, but fans won’t have to wait much longer before returning to the action-packed world. During Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, the streaming service revealed that Vikings: Valhalla, a new spinoff from Vikings creator Michael Hirst, The streaming service also shared the official Vikings: Valhalla trailer, and it provides a thrilling look at the new ensemble of warriors, explorers, and rulers determined to make their mark on the world.
