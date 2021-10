Struggles with creativity, aging in a youth-oriented society, and the fleeting nature of fame are the underlying serious themes of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the first new musical to premiere in NYC following the eighteen-month pandemic closure, in a strictly limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s DR2 Theatre. But they’re delivered by a first-rate team of Broadway alums with perfect comedic timing and a laugh-out-loud Millennial perspective in 80 rapid-fire minutes of razor-sharp wit and non-stop hilarity that shine a laser on the absurdities of chasing that elusive dream of stardom. Self-described as “whip-smart and stupid funny,” the highly entertaining three-hander is not only a welcome example of truth in advertising but also a perfect showcase for the outstanding talents of its cast and creators.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO