Hello, Warren Murray reminding you that “30 days hath September” and today is the 29th so if it needs doing by month’s end, best be getting on with it. The millions of gas boilers in UK homes produce twice as much climate-heating carbon emissions as all the nation’s gas-fired power stations, according to an analysis. The data also shows they collectively produce eight times as much nitrogen dioxide, an air pollutant linked to tens of thousands of early deaths a year in the UK. The Confederation of British Industry has said the installation of new gas boilers must be banned from 2025 or the UK’s net zero climate target will be “doomed”.

