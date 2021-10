Mia Foti, Madison DiPalma and Alexia Poulin netted two goals each for Williamstown in its 9-0 victory against Timber Creek in Erial. Makenna Giffin, Julia Verratti and Kyla Stasium had the other three goals for Williamstown (8-2). Grace Caspar led the team in assists with three, Spencer Bryson turned in two of her own and DiPalma and Verratti each recorded one.

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO