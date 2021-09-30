CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County’s new ballot drop boxes have arrived

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP69Z_0cCMLk0800
Luzerne County’s four new mail box-style drop boxes have arrived, but county officials have not yet decided where they will be placed leading up to the Nov. 2 general election. Photo courtesy of Eryn Harvey

Luzerne County’s four new mail box-style drop boxes have arrived, but county officials have not yet decided where they will be placed leading up to the Nov. 2 general election.

The county’s volunteer citizen Election Board had planned to discuss and possibly approve locations at Wednesday’s meeting, but board members decided to halt and postpone the session after concerns were raised about an error code with one of two online links for those choosing to attend virtually instead of in person.

Both links had been activated before the meeting by the county’s Information Technology department, but computer users couldn’t connect if they already had the county page open and did not refresh the page, according to the administration. Going forward, the board decided to continue holding in-person/virtual “hybrid” meetings, but with an advertised disclaimer that the remote attendance option would be attempted but not guaranteed.

A new meeting date will be announced as soon as possible, said Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams.

County Election Director Bob Morgan and Deputy Election Director Eryn Harvey were at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre for the meeting and provided the newspaper with updates on the drop boxes and other topics they had planned to discuss.

The bureau is still reviewing drop box location options in Mountain Top and the Back Mountain, although a recommendation for each region has not been finalized.

Some sites in these areas have been ruled out because they are not equipped with security cameras or have insufficient space within camera range to house a box.

If the bureau’s suggestion is accepted by the board, the two remaining boxes would be at the Pittston Memorial Library and Hazleton City Hall.

The county also would continue offering a counter-top drop box at its Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Board members wanted to switch to postal-style boxes inside non-county buildings because they are too heavy and bulky to steal.

Locations hosting boxes must agree to retain video surveillance recordings for 60 days after the election and provide them to the county upon request. A sticker on the front of the boxes also will warn voters they are only permitted to deposit their own ballot and that they are under video surveillance and subject to criminal charges if they tamper with the box.

Morgan said the deposit slot on the boxes is small, alleviating concerns they would be wide enough to allow other items to be thrown in.

“You can’t fit much more than an envelope in there,” Morgan said.

A formal written policy on retrieving and transporting the ballots also has been implemented by the election bureau.

During public comment before Wednesday’s meeting was terminated, county Councilman Walter Griffith, a candidate for county controller, said he will have observers at the drop box locations and believes they have the right to question if someone drops off more than one ballot.

The only exception to the one-ballot mandate involves disabled voters who can complete and sign an official government form designating a third party to deliver a ballot on their behalf.

Ballots should be sent to voters who requested them starting the week of Oct. 11, Morgan said. The bureau is awaiting a test file from its outside printing vendor and must perform internal reviews to ensure they are accurately read by scanners/tabulators before they can be mailed, he said.

In other updates from Morgan and Harvey:

• Mass alerts — The bureau is working with a nonprofit outside entity on a notification program that can send mass alerts to poll workers on Election Day — something the board is requiring after delays communicating a ballot header mislabeling error in the May primary election. The bureau has a backup plan to use a county emergency alert program Nov. 2 if more time is needed to execute the other option.

• Poll vacancies — Bureau workers are in the process of contacting judges of elections to identify any poll worker vacancies that must be filled for the general. Morgan said he is confident at least some new workers who stepped up in the primary are willing to fill in as needed again.

• Machine testing — The bureau will perform required “logic and accuracy” testing of the electronic ballot marking devices and scanners/tabulators next week. Scheduling details will be announced soon for interested observers to attend.

• Consultant — The Elections Group, which was retained for $70,000 to assist the bureau through the general election, has been providing helpful input and assisted in the development of an extensive checklist of tasks that must be performed for the upcoming election.

• Polling places — The bureau is confirming the availability of all polling places for the general election and will know by Friday if any sites must be switched.

Comments / 0

Related
Hazleton Times

Attorney Shannon Crake Lapsansky appointed acting Luzerne County chief solicitor

Attorney Shannon Crake Lapsansky will be Luzerne County’s acting chief county solicitor for the next 90 days, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Tuesday. “Attorney Lapsansky’s great wealth of experience in the law along with her years of experience as a county solicitor makes her an ideal choice to lead the Office of Law for the next 90 days,” Crocamo said in a release.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Hazleton Times

Griffith’s ideas about poll watchers raise concerns

Luzerne County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Thursday she is “very concerned” about county Councilman Walter Griffith’s recent comment about organizing watchers at county mail ballot drop boxes. Williams said Pennsylvania Department of State guidance related to poll watchers is easily accessible online and states poll watchers and authorized...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County Council OKs insurance broker switch

In a tight vote Tuesday, Luzerne County Council decided to change the county’s insurance broker next year. A county administration committee had independently screened, ranked and interviewed all four interested companies and unanimously recommended USI Insurance Services for $60,000 annually. Pittston-based Joyce Insurance Group, the current broker, receives $50,000 annually...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Election Board#Information Technology#Penn Place
Hazleton Times

Tamaqua Area reverses decision on masks

TAMAQUA (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district that openly flouted a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools has reversed course and said it will require universal masking for students and others inside school buildings. The Tamaqua Area School Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday night to comply with the masking order...
TAMAQUA, PA
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County releases COVID-19 death statistics

Two people in their 30s and four in their 50s died of COVID-19 in Luzerne County since July 1, according to a coroner’s report released Wednesday. In total, 23 deaths were tracked by the county coroner’s office through Sept. 12, it said. A breakdown of the remaining victims’ ages: six...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hazleton Times

Luzerne County election consultant meets virtually with staff

Colorado-based election consultant Jennifer Morrell met remotely Tuesday with representatives of Luzerne County’s administration and election bureau to discuss needs it will help address. “We had a good meeting. I thought it was very productive,” said county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo. Crocamo announced the hiring of The Elections Group, which...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

169
Followers
616
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy