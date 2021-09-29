House approves bill allowing use of $400 million in COVID relief funds to build prisons
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama House of Representatives approved three bills which would pave the way to a $1.3 billion prison construction plan. The bills passed easily along party lines thanks to a significant Republican majority in the legislature. This included a 75-25 vote in favor of HB 5, the bill allowing the State of Alabama to use $400 million in America Rescue Plan Act (APR) funds for constructing new prisons.abc3340.com
