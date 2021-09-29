CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans CB Desmond King says Bills' Josh Allen is 'not just a pocket QB'

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans will take on their second playoff-winning quarterback of the season when they face the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Highmark Stadium.

Cornerback Desmond King knows that the Texans will have to be on point as Josh Allen presents more than just a threat through the air.

“Knowing that he is not just a pocket QB — this is a guy that if nothing is open, he is going to run the ball and he’s not looking to slide,” King said. “Like, this is a guy that’s very physical, a great quarterback, a guy that wants to run the ball and is going to get yards with it. So, we got to know that containing him is going to be very important and also making him uncomfortable in the pocket.”

Through three games, Allen has gathered 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Through the air, where Allen’s prowess helped him earn his first Pro Bowl in 2020, the former 2018 first-round pick from Wyoming has has generated 79-of-127 for 801 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. Opposing defenses have dropped him for just four sacks this year.

Said King: “He has a very, very strong arm and he’s not scared to show it. We’ve seen it in film multiple times of him getting out of the pocket and finding [receiver] (Stefon) Diggs in the end zone. So, we definitely have to be more discipline when he is getting out of the pocket and scrambling and just not coming out of our coverage.”

The last time Houston faced the Bills was the 2019 AFC wild-card at NRG Stadium. Allen completed 24 passes on 46 attempts for 287 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. However, the Texans prevailed 22-19 in overtime with kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn nailing a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to their fourth postseason win in franchise history.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

