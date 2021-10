Atlanta United rebounded from their poor weekend with a 1-0 win at home against Inter Miami. While it wasn’t pretty and very much frustrating for the whole night, in the end, the result was a positive one. Josef Martinez’s late penalty earned the team a vital win and himself a huge milestone as it was his 100th career goal for the club. Here are a few thoughts on a forgettable match, but a memorable night for the Five Stripes’ king.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO