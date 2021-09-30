GRAINS-Corn edges lower as market awaits USDA report

CANBERRA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show smaller stocks of the grain in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $5.38-1/4 bushel by 0113 GMT, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session.

* The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.81 a bushel, having firmed 0.5% on Wednesday.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.1% at $7.09-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.5% on Wednesday.

* Market is awaiting the next supply and demand report by USDA later in the session.

* Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to peg U.S. corn stocks at the end of Sept. 1 at 1.155 billion bushels, down from the 1.187 billion bushels at end of June.

* Analyst estimate U.S. Sept. 1 soybean stocks at 174 million bushels, close to the USDA’s last forecast of 175 million.

* USDA expected to trim its estimate of the U.S. 2021 wheat crop.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar surged to a one-year high against major currencies, boosted by increased expectations for a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s asset purchases starting in November and an interest rate hike, possibly in late 2022.

* Oil prices slipped after U.S. crude inventories rose by more than anticipated, even as OPEC plans to maintain its deliberate approach to adding supply to the market.

* Investors sought to stanch the bleeding after world stock markets suffered their worst rout since January and U.S. and European borrowing costs raced to their highest in months.