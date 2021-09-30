CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total Home Security Systems

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIY security equipment has become quite popular amongst consumers looking for an alternative to existing services but can leave some areas in the home unsecured, so the Ring Alarm Pro home security system is positioned as a holistic solution. The system is equipped with a total of eight pieces that...

www.trendhunter.com

whdh.com

Solve It 7: Home Security Headaches

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Being a new homeowner comes with a lot of responsibility. Cara Ganon wanted to install a new home security system to make sure her home was safe. “My husband and I purchased this house in December it was our first house together,” Cara says. “I work...
NASHUA, NH
Connecticut Post

5 home security cameras for under $100

What could be more important than protecting your home and family – And if you can do it with less than a hundred bills, well, that’s just a no-brainer. I’m focusing here (pardon the pun) on single security cameras, mostly of the outdoor kind, which these days connect with a comprehensive system. Buy the camera and you get the intercom, the lighting, motion-warning, recording, alarms, etc.
ELECTRONICS
Silicon Republic

Amazon launches Astro, a home security and assistance robot

The robot was launched at the company’s autumn hardware event and will go on sale in the US later this year, by invitation. Amazon has announced the launch of Astro, a robot that integrates with its Alexa personal assistant and provides a number of home assistant functions. The product was...
ELECTRONICS
#Home Security Systems#Alarm System#Ring Alarm Pro#Motion Detector#Alarm Range Extender
TrendHunter.com

Vision Restoring Eyewear Devices

IrisVision, a health tech company specializing in vision loss solutions, has released the 'IrisVision Inspire,' a lightweight eyewear device that employs software lens technology capable of temporarily restoring users' functional vision. The device presents a simple and intuitive design and comes equipped with WiFi connectivity, voice control options, instant autofocus,...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Ring Alarm Review: A Strong Home Security Kit

Ring's first security kit offers plenty of features, but it's missing key third-party compatibility that would have made it a hit. Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2nd... Ring - Retrofit Alarm Kit -... Ring Battery Powered Indoor... Show More Deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best...
ELECTRONICS
criticalhit.net

4 Tech Trends to Watch in Home Security

As our reliance on technology continues to grow, there will be increased demand for more smart home devices, including alarm systems. In fact, studies show that just under 70% of homes in the US have at least one smart home device, such as smart door locks, alarms, doorbells, cameras, lights, window sensors, and thermostats. While such devices are often there for the sake of conveniece, many are meant to improve home security in a variety of ways. They make sure that doors are locked, windows stay closed, and homeowners know who’s at their door, for example. Such security-focused smart devices are predicted to become even more popular in the near future. Here are some trends to watch for in the home security space.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

The Blink Video Doorbell is perfect for your budget-friendly home security system

Gone are the days where you need to spend hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars on a great home security system. Amazon’s Blink is one of those more budget-friendly options that provides many of the same great features as those more expensive systems, at just a fraction of the price. Today, Amazon announced the all-new Blink Video Doorbell, which is priced at just $50.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Blink Floodlight Cam gives you a totally wireless outdoor HD smart security setup

Ensure that the outside of your home is watched over with the Blink Floodlight Cam. Running on batteries, this camera and floodlight duo offers a wire-free setup experience. So you can mount it anywhere you want. In fact, you can even pair it with the Blink Solar Panel Mount for power from the sun. The 700-lumen floodlight pairs with the Outdoor Cam to provide an HD smart security setup. With it, you can hear and see visitors and even speak to them in real-time through the two-way audio in the app. You’ll view them clearly with the 1080p HD live view feature, and you can store video clips and photos in the cloud if you wish. With this device, you can personalize it by enabling alerts, customizing motion detection zones, setting light triggers, and more. Of course, it works with Alexa, too, letting you manage your home with voice control.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Affordable Smart Thermostats

E-commerce giant Amazon has partnered with Honeywell Home to release its first smart thermostat. Affordably priced at $60, the new device poses a direct challenge to Alphabet Inc.'s 'Google Nest.'. Announced during Amazon's annual hardware event on Tuesday, the new thermostat was said to boast an incredibly simple, user-friendly design....
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Efficient Digital Professional Monitors

The MSI PRO MP241 monitor is a feature-rich peripheral for professionals alike that will provide them with a way to maintain their productivity when spending extended periods seated in front of the unit. The monitor is equipped with an IPS-grade panel that is capable of offering Full HD resolution to make text and images appear perfectly clear, while also helping with showing off project details. The unit has a 23.8-inch size that will also help to reduce the occurrence of eyestrain thanks to its aforementioned high-definition resolution.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Felxible Neon LED Lights

Perspex Distribution, a leading distributor of cast acrylic and thermoplastic products, has launched the 'LED Neon 10,' a highly flexible neon-effect lighting tube designed to allow sign makers to produce complex signage patterns with ease. The 'LED 10' will be available to purchase in four sizes: 4mm, 8mm, and 12mm...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Airless Product Dispensers

Silgan Dispensing launched the Pearl 2 to coincide with Luxe Pack Monaco 2021. This next generation airless system is said to deliver all the benefits of previous models. Some important features include formula protection from oxidation, 360-degree dispensing, and a high evacuation rate. The Pearl 2 is designed with recyclable...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Dual Hybrid Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

The Technics EAH-AZ60 earbuds are a detail-focused audio accessory for mobile users in search of a way to enjoy their favorite music and content when out of the house or at the office. The headphones are equipped with 8mm drivers, a distinct acoustic chamber and a harmonizer to achieve audio perfection. The earbuds support LDAC high-resolution wireless audio, and are equipped with eight individual microphones that will provide wind and noise reduction for enhanced speaking clarity.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Home security buying guide: Start your security tech hunt here

It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you're shopping for a home security system. That's because it's a massive, growing category that covers everything from professional firms like ADT and Vivint to standalone DIY devices like cameras, sensors and locks. Although those two camps are still pretty divided, we're starting to see companies such as ADT embrace third-party device integrations -- and an increasing number of DIY companies are offering features typically reserved for professional firms, like 24/7 monitoring.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Kaspersky Total Security 2021 review

Kaspersky Total Security 2021 tries to mix the best of both worlds of an antivirus and a security suite, and adds in features that it thinks will give its users the best experience. It’s best suited for users who want more than a basic antivirus on their PCs, and are happy to pay for something that offers more protection.
COMPUTERS
Pocket-lint.com

25 of the best gadgets and gizmos to appear on Amazon Launchpad

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Launchpad is a brilliant programme run by the company that helps support startups and small businesses. A showcase of some of the best products on the site for people to buy, with a range of brilliant gadgets and gizmos getting the exposure they deserve. We have seen...
ELECTRONICS

