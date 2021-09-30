Total Home Security Systems

As our reliance on technology continues to grow, there will be increased demand for more smart home devices, including alarm systems. In fact, studies show that just under 70% of homes in the US have at least one smart home device, such as smart door locks, alarms, doorbells, cameras, lights, window sensors, and thermostats. While such devices are often there for the sake of conveniece, many are meant to improve home security in a variety of ways. They make sure that doors are locked, windows stay closed, and homeowners know who’s at their door, for example. Such security-focused smart devices are predicted to become even more popular in the near future. Here are some trends to watch for in the home security space.
