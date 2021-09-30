Total Home Security Systems

Ensure that the outside of your home is watched over with the Blink Floodlight Cam. Running on batteries, this camera and floodlight duo offers a wire-free setup experience. So you can mount it anywhere you want. In fact, you can even pair it with the Blink Solar Panel Mount for power from the sun. The 700-lumen floodlight pairs with the Outdoor Cam to provide an HD smart security setup. With it, you can hear and see visitors and even speak to them in real-time through the two-way audio in the app. You’ll view them clearly with the 1080p HD live view feature, and you can store video clips and photos in the cloud if you wish. With this device, you can personalize it by enabling alerts, customizing motion detection zones, setting light triggers, and more. Of course, it works with Alexa, too, letting you manage your home with voice control.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO