East Chicago Police charged a 16-year-old with Murder Friday, according to a release by ECPD. The incident occurred on September 10, 2021 when a gun shot victim arrived at St. Catherine’s Hospital. The victim, Emmanuel Hall, was visiting from out of town when the 16-year-old suspect shot him in the back of the head while they were both inside of a vehicle, according to East Chicago Police. The juvenile suspect then robbed the victim, taking a leather backpack containing U.S. currency and marijuana. The victim was driven to St. Catherine Hospital by a friend who dropped him off and fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

EAST CHICAGO, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO