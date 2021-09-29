CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash: Katherine McNamara Teases Mia Smoak's 'Armageddon' Return

Mia Smoak is looking like her resilient self in a photo that Arrow alum Katherine McNamara shared on the set of The Flash ‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event.

McNamara’s BTS photo (shown below) showed her neither in any familiar Green Arrow get-up nor in the eye black that goes with a domino mask, but showed her (pretend!) bruised and was accompanied by the caption, “Back in a #FLASH. #Armageddon here I come.”

The CW announced in August that The Flash ‘s eighth season will kick off Tuesday, Nov. 16 with a five-part special titled “Armageddon,” featuring a cavalcade of super-powered guests — including Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s The Atom (see photo) , Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Sentinel and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi.

Arrow ‘s Mia also figures into the action… even though in The Flash ‘s timeline, she won’t be her grown-up self for another 19 years or so, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hx5vS_0cCMKEhX00 “Well, technically yes , but who knows!” showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine when we asked about Mia’s presence. “We are dealing with speedsters” who can travel through time, he allowed.

Per the official “Armageddon” logline, “A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry, Iris and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.”

In addition to the alien threat, which will be led by Defiance alum Tony Curran’s Despero , Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will reprise their respective adversarial roles of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk.

“It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new,” Wallace said in a statement. “Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Want scoop on The Flash , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

ComicBook

The Flash: Jay Garrick Confirmed to Return For Season 8

This week, John Wesley Shipp brought Jay Garrick to DC's Stargirl but fans of The CW's The Flash will also get to see the beloved character when that series returns for Season 8 as well. According to Shipp, he and Eric Wallace have discussed exploring the relationship between Jay and Bart Allen in the upcoming season with Shipp confirming to CBR that he will be heading back to work on The Flash soon.
TV SERIES
news-graphic.com

Addison Returns to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Walsh Teases ‘Twists & Turns’ With Meredith

Is there any chance Addison Montgomery’s arrival at Grey Sloan Memorial will be as intensive as her first appearance?. We know this: Kate Walsh, who sizzled as the seemingly cold-blooded but often warmhearted neonatal surgeon for Seasons 2 and 3 on Grey’s Anatomy (and parts of several more), makes her much-anticipated hospital homecoming on the October 14 episode.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra’s Wedding Dress Surprise

The Young and The Restless spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a surprise gift for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) which she will get to her in an unusual way – the wedding dress she designed for Victoria! Viewers will see Sally’s wedding dress surprise in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!
TV & VIDEOS
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'American Housewife': Katy Mixon Lands Unexpected New Role After Cancellation

American Housewife star Katy Mixon has found a new role in an unexpected project. She will star in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam as a murder victim whose husband was convicted of the crime before the conviction was overturned. Renee Zellwegger stars as the titular Pam, while Judy Greer stars as a prosecutor. Josh Duhamel also stars in the series. The story is based on a 2011 crime featured on Dateline NBC and the hit 2019 Dateline podcast, The Thing About Pam.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
