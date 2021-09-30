CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Jong Un's arsenal ramps up during his first decade in power

By CNN
 6 days ago
What do we know about Fumio Kishida, Japan's next PM?. South Korea turning away from dog meat trade (2018)

The Independent

Is Kim Yo-jong the most powerful woman in North Korea?

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
Kim Jong Un
Fumio Kishida
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
Marietta Daily Journal

Kim Jong Un vows greater nuclear capability, warns US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a fresh warning to the U.S., saying that he would boost the country’s nuclear capabilities — just a day after Pyongyang claimed it had successfully tested a new “hypersonic missile” that could evade U.S. missile defenses. “As the actions of the past eight...
Birmingham Star

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rejects US dialogue proposal

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has rejected the US proposal for a dialogue, calling it an attempt to mask hostility, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday. The US has condemned the recent missile tests conducted by North Korea but stressed that it...
AFP

Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida: Calm centrist promising spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma. He took office on Monday after winning the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), replacing Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after just a year in the top job. Kishida has pledged to spend big on new pandemic stimulus, vowing to tackle income inequality and move away from the neo-liberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un offers to restore inter-Korean hotline

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he is willing to restore a vital communication hotline with South Korea, in a possible offer of reconciliation. He also accused the US of proposing talks without changing its "hostile policy" towards the North. Pyongyang severed the hotlines in August this year in...
South Korea
Japan
The Independent

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Japan s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including...
The Conversation UK

North Korea: the rise and rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

When the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, called for an end to the war on the Korea peninsula recently, the initial response was a rebuff from North Korea’s vice foreign minister. This has been the standard response from Pyongyang whenever the idea has been raised of turning the 1953 armistice between the two warring Koreas into an actual peace treaty.
KESQ

Kim Yo Jong Fast Facts

(CNN) – Here is a look at the life of North Korean government official Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un. Although, little is known about her as the family is notoriously secretive. Personal. Birth Date: September 26, 1987 or 1988 (Widely believed to be in her early 30s,...
Fox News

North and South Korea restore communications amid missile strikes

North and South Korea have reportedly restored a stalled communication channel three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Seoul’s Unification Ministry reported that liaison officials from the two countries exchanged messages over a...
The Independent

Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM

Japan s Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election.Kishida replaced Suga as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week and is certain to win the parliamentary vote for prime minister later Monday because the party and its coalition partner control both houses. He and his Cabinet will then be sworn in at a palace ceremony, replacing Suga's. Suga leaves after only one year in office after seeing his support...
