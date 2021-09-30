CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Praslin Tour Guides Share New Concerns with Tourism Minister

By Linda S. Hohnholz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemoval of travel restrictions by foreign governments, a lack of marketing opportunities, stamping down on fraudulent and unethical practices, and the need to implement minimum industry standards took center stage in discussions held by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, with tour guides from Praslin at a short meeting held at the Vallée de Mai on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Christopher Gill
The Independent

