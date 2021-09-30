Local Learning Resource Provider, Community Services for Children Partners with Joetta Sports and Beyond, LLC to bring Head 2 Toe Fitness Program™ to Hundreds of Lehigh Valley School District Pre-K Students
(September 29, 2021 Allentown, Pa) – Joetta Sports and Beyond, LLC, the organization founded by 4-Time Olympian, Joetta, and known for providing educational and physical activity programs for school-age children, has partnered with early education provider, Community Services for Children, Inc. to offer Head 2 Toe Fitness Program™ for enrolled Head Start children residing in the Allentown School District beginning October 6, 2021.www.thevalleyledger.com
Comments / 0