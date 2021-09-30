Officer assaulted while attempting to make arrest in St. Paul

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Northfield police are asking the public to help find a 71-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Daryl Budenski was reported missing Sunday after friends said they had not had any contact with him since Sept. 29. Police believe he is walking, as his bike was located at his home and he does not have a vehicle. Authorities say his phone is also off.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO