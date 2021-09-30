Officer assaulted while attempting to make arrest in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul police officer is recovering after being assaulted by a suspect while making an arrest last week. The St. Paul Police Department posted on Facebook that officer Michael Ganzel was struck multiple times in the face and head while on a call in the Summit Hill neighborhood. The suspect, Cuyler Mason Howard, has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer.www.kare11.com
