Saint Paul, MN

Officer assaulted while attempting to make arrest in St. Paul

 6 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul police officer is recovering after being assaulted by a suspect while making an arrest last week. The St. Paul Police Department posted on Facebook that officer Michael Ganzel was struck multiple times in the face and head while on a call in the Summit Hill neighborhood. The suspect, Cuyler Mason Howard, has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Grotto#Cuyler Mason Howard
