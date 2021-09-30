DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 7 premiere images and promo released

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a promo for season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, along with images for its premiere episode ‘The Bullet Blondes’; check them out here…. After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realizing they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help.

