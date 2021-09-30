CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Unearths Her Sweet Tweet About Ariana Grande 8 Years Before The Voice

By Lindsay Weinberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ariana Grande Shares Salty Text From Blake Shelton. Finally a friendship to rival that of Blake Shelton and Adam Levine!. Ever since Ariana Grande joined The Voice this season, she and Kelly Clarkson have made a strong case as to why they're the show's new dynamic duo. From slaying their duet of "Respect" to gushing about each other's "amazing" vocals, Ari and Kelly seem to be inseparable.


International Business Times

Ariana Grande Admits She Has 'Broken Every Rule' In Her 'The Voice' Contract

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on "The Voice," joining the ranks of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton and she's definitely not playing by the rules. During "The Kelly Clarkson" show on Monday, Grande admitted to having "broken every rule in her contract." While talking to Clarkson, the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Night 4 of the Blinds Leaves Kelly Clarkson… Well, Like This

If ever you get a chance to play cards for money with Kelly Clarkson, take it — she has no poker face. Hence, her “restrained” reaction (pictured) to Tuesday’s resolution of The Voice’s Monday-night cliffhanger. After hearing that four-chair turn Holly Forbes’ daughter was a big Ariana Grande fan, Kelly was sure that she had about as much of a shot at recruiting the contestant as Blake Shelton or John Legend. But then Holly revealed that “I grew up listening to Kelly Clarkson,” so she was the coach that the contender wanted. Once that decision was made, we moved on to more...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

E! News

