Kelly Clarkson Unearths Her Sweet Tweet About Ariana Grande 8 Years Before The Voice

Blake Shelton may have met his match when it comes to doling out shade on The Voice — and her name is Ariana Grande. Ever since the first season of The Voice premiered in 2011, Blake has been known to cause trouble and poke fun at his fellow coaches. While several past and present coaches have stood up to him before — including Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson — Blake may have finally met his match. Now that Ariana has joined season 21 as the newest coach, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has come up with her own ways to get back at Blake.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO