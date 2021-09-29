Ten thoughts on the Cowboys vs. Eagles week three matchup
The Cowboys took care of business on Monday night. No way around it, the Cowboys let the rest of the division know who the big dog is in the NFC East. In front of a massive home crowd on Monday Night Football the Cowboys were able to assert their dominance versus a hated rival and get above .500 for the first time this season. There was a lot to take in on Monday night, and here are 10 thoughts from their convincing week three victory.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0