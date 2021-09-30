CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The conviction of R Kelly

By Nosheen Iqbal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Warning: this episode contains discussion of sexual abuse.

For more than 20 years, the R&B star R Kelly has been dogged by serious and persistent allegations of kidnapping, emotional abuse and sexual violence, many of them against underage girls. He stood trial once before, in 2008, when he was acquitted of child sexual abuse imagery charges over a video which the prosecution said showed him with a girl as young as 13. Despite that case and numerous other alleged victims coming forward, he remained a hugely powerful star for years. But now a court has heard dozens of witnesses accuse him of misconduct, detailing allegations including claims of rape and false imprisonment. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking offences earlier this week. He may face life in prison.

With two other trials pending, on charges denied by Kelly, many of those who have fought to see him brought to justice believe that he is finally being seen for what they say he is: a serial violent sexual predator who preyed on vulnerable Black girls and used his power, status and money to silence them. But even as the women of colour who gave evidence against him celebrate the verdict, there are renewed questions about how he was enabled by the music industry, which profited from his success, and how the media, the police and the criminal justice system failed to hold him to account.

In this episode, Nosheen Iqbal is joined by the Guardian US reporter Lauren Aratani, who has reported on the case in New York. And she speaks to Jim DeRogatis, the music critic who was tipped off to allegations against Kelly in 2000, wrote the first major story detailing claims against him and has pursued the story ever since.

•In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

• Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organisations. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

•In the UK, if you are worried that a child you know is at risk of abuse or you need some advice, contact the NSPCC at their website or on their helpline, 0808 800 5000.

Archive: BBC; CBS News; Complex News; Lifetime; Chicago Humanities Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2knb_0cCMHjyZ00
Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby and His Spokesman Suggest R. Kelly Can Successfully Appeal Conviction

Bill Cosby is speaking out in support of R. Kelly. The fallen TV father of America spoke out via his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, and stated R. Kelly is being “railroaded.”. On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of being the orchestrator of a scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The New York Times reports R. Kelly was found guilty on each count named in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ja Rule says he purposely avoided R. Kelly collabs on ‘Verzuz’

Following his recent appearance on Verzuz against collaborator Fat Joe, Ja Rule admitted that he and Joe decided to avoid performing their R. Kelly collaborations. Verzuz, the American webcast series started by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has turned into one of Instagram’s most beloved content series. The show’s premise sees two artists or songwriters go tit-for-tat for 20 rounds in a friendly battle on Instagram Live, as audiences comment over a live chat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Derogatis
Person
R Kelly
hotnewhiphop.com

Syleena Johnson Believes R. Kelly Needs To Be In Insane Asylum, Not Jail

The results of R. Kelly's New York trial continue to be a hot topic of conversation. His supporters mirrored a The Boondocks episode when they gathered outside of the courthouse to play his music and protest against the sex crimes trial, and the singer's detractors are hoping that the judge throws the book at him. Singer Syleena Johnson, who has worked with Kelly, notably on "Hypnotic" with Fabolous, offered an alternative sentencing that she believes is more in line with what Kelly needs.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

What she could wear. Who she could talk to. R. Kelly survivor details rules the singer set out for her

Azriel Clary, one of R. Kelly's accusers who testified at his recent trial, told CBS News that the disgraced singer developed a series of strict rules that he used to control her and other women. Clary opened up about her relationship with Kelly in an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in the CBS News special, "Love Doesn't Hurt: R. Kelly Survivor Speaks."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Google Terminates R. Kelly’s Official YouTube Channels

Following R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in the singer’s Brooklyn trial on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Google quietly “terminated” a pair of official YouTube accounts Tuesday that housed Kelly’s music and videos. Both RKellyTV and RKellyVevo now show the message, “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.” The violation in question, a YouTube spokesperson told Bloomberg, is the video streaming giant’s “creator responsibility guidelines,” which states that videos or channels can be removed if the creator is “participating in abuse or violence, demonstrating cruelty, or participating in fraudulent/deceptive behavior leading to real world harm.” “Egregious...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Guardian Us#Samaritans
Popculture

R. Kelly's Current Reported Net Worth Might Have You Doing a Double Take

Despite writing hundreds of songs for other artists and having a lengthy successful music catalog of his own, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is allegedly broke. Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million. His net worth, or lack thereof, is a huge trending topic on social media right now.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside Courthouse

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Forensic Pathologist Calls FBI’s Decision to Hold Her Remains ‘Very Unusual’

Officials discovered human remains in a very remote part of the Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming weeks ago, back on September 19th. Authorities then announced that the body’s description matched that of missing Gabby Petito. Around this time, the officials reached out to Gabby’s family in order to ask for their help in confirming the identity match. Her stepfather recently spoke out about the tragic process in a talk with Dr. Phil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy