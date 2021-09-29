CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNC community organizations get $25,000 grants for small-business revitalization

By WLOS staff
my40.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More pandemic help is on the way to Western North Carolina businesses. The Friends of Downtown Hendersonville is one of 30 organizations in North Carolina to receive a $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to expand its pivot grant program, which supports businesses in the Main Street and 7th Avenue districts to adapt their operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

