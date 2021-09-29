Louise Elliott Kennedy, 87, of Athens passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Athens Place Assisted Living. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Mary Glenna Carroll Elliott and was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Edward Elliott, Frances Crittenden and Clifford Elliott. She was a member of Sewee Church of God and was a former employee at the Courthouse in the Trustee’s Office having retired after 30 years of service. Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, Jack Kennedy; four children and spouses, Debbie Kennedy of Athens, Rickey and Mitzi Kennedy of Athens, Pam and Joey Nicely of Sharps Chapel, and Jamie and Sherri Kennedy of Athens; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Frankie Elliott, Cecil and Betsy Elliott, and Don and Joyce Elliott, all of Athens; four grandchildren and spouses, Brandee and Jay Godsey, Brandon Kennedy, Kaitlyn Nicely, and Reily Kennedy; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sewee Cemetery with the Rev. Linda Parton officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Louise-Kennedy Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.