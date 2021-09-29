CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TN

Louise Elliott Kennedy

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

Louise Elliott Kennedy, 87, of Athens passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Athens Place Assisted Living. A native and lifelong resident of Athens, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Mary Glenna Carroll Elliott and was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Edward Elliott, Frances Crittenden and Clifford Elliott. She was a member of Sewee Church of God and was a former employee at the Courthouse in the Trustee’s Office having retired after 30 years of service. Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, Jack Kennedy; four children and spouses, Debbie Kennedy of Athens, Rickey and Mitzi Kennedy of Athens, Pam and Joey Nicely of Sharps Chapel, and Jamie and Sherri Kennedy of Athens; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Frankie Elliott, Cecil and Betsy Elliott, and Don and Joyce Elliott, all of Athens; four grandchildren and spouses, Brandee and Jay Godsey, Brandon Kennedy, Kaitlyn Nicely, and Reily Kennedy; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sewee Cemetery with the Rev. Linda Parton officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Louise-Kennedy Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TN
Obituaries
City
Athens, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Elliott

Comments / 0

Community Policy