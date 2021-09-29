Skylar Hawn, 24, of Etowah became K baby’s guardian angel on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Skylar was a 2015 graduate of McMinn Central High School and played volleyball all four years and was a member of the track team. She was a member of Everlasting Life Baptist Church. Skylar was a loving mother of her baby boy, Kashton Lee. She loved going to the Bluffs in Gee Creek, loved Nutella, Tupac, and Treanor, her English bulldog. When she went to Amelia Island, she loved hunting shark teeth. She would always be the banker when playing Monopoly and only used the thimble. Every year on Christmas, she would be the hunter of the Christmas pickle. She was a lover of shrimp and was a Red Lobster endless shrimp champion. Often times, she would go to Sonic and buy her brother, River, a Route 44 and buy her sister, Jaxyn-Meadow, a grape nerd slushy. Skylar would always hide her mom’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movies. Skylar loved animals so much that she would often times come home with a stray animal in her hands. She loved making pecan pies and her Mannie’s mashed potatoes were her favorite. Also rejoicing in Heaven with Skylar are her grandfather, Gary Armstrong; and great-grandmother, Wanda “Mannie” Connor. Here on Earth to never forget her are her baby forever, Kashton “K Baby”; parents, Seth and Angi Hawn; her favorite sister, Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn; her favorite little big brother, River Hawn; maternal grandmother, Barbara Armstrong of Athens; paternal grandparents, Jan and Johnny Hawn; cousins, Hunter, Haevyn, Henley Hawn and Korvin Armstong; several aunts and uncles; and her beloved English bulldog, Treanor. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Cody Casteel officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Volleyball Team at Central High School in Memory of Skylar. Please send checks to 145 County Road 461, Englewood, TN 37329 and please specify Volleyball Fund. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.