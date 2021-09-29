Stephen Durant Tullock, 61, of Etowah passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Durant was a lifelong resident and historian of Etowah and former owner of Tullock’s Ace Hardware. He currently served our community as the director of the Etowah Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of Wesley Memorial UMC. Durant was the epitome of a true servant and leader in the Etowah community. He served his community in many capacities over the years, including Etowah Chamber Past President (2003), Etowah Centennial Committee Board Member, Wesley Memorial UMC Past Board Chairman, Etowah United Fund Board Member, Etowah Rotary Club Past President, Starr Regional Hospital Board Past President, Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association President, and McMinn County EDA Past President. He also received the Business Person of the Year in 1994, the R. Frank McKinney Award for community service in 2003, and the 2021 Best of the Best Public Servant Award Recipient. A wealth of knowledge of the history of our community was stored in Durant’s mind, and he loved to share it with others. Everyone who came in touch with Durant is a little better person for having known him. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Mark Cochran said it best, “It is extremely hard to articulate what Durant Tullock meant to our community other than to say he was a part of its core, and without him there will be a chasm that will take years and even decades to fill.” He was the son of Larry Douglas Tullock and the late Carol Ann Durant Tullock. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Durant Tullock. Survivors include his father and wife, Larry Douglas and Brenda Tullock; loving wife, Sandra Ann Monroe Tullock; three children, Brandon Durant Tullock (Laura), Stephen Alexander Tullock (Bobbi), and Nicholas Austin Tullock; stepchildren, Steven Blake Housley (Amy) and Melissa Ann Reynolds (James); grandchildren, Julia, Isabella, Benjamin, Elitsa, James and one grandson on the way; brothers, Bill Tullock, Michael Tullock (Susan), and Larry Tullock (Beth); and stepsisters, Kim King (Terry) and Leslie Kincaid. Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, under the rotunda at the Etowah Depot. Family received friends from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, prior to the service. Family and friends assembled at Bordwine Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. and proceeded to Williamsburg Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wesley Memorial UMC Food Pantry, P.O. Box 306, Etowah, TN, 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.