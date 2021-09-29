CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer Starlin Holcomb, 74, of Englewood went home to be with his heavenly father on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Homer was a member of the Tellico Masonic Lodge # 80 in Madisonville. He loved to play his guitar and sing. He really loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Nelson Holcomb and Cora Lee Holcomb; son, Brian Allen Holcomb; brothers, Daink Holcomb, Amos Baker, and UL Baker; and sisters, Willie Mae Parrish and Myrtle Mason Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Lou Holcomb; daughter, Jaide (Austin) Moses; sons, Timmy (Ann) Holcomb, Jody (Beverley) Holcomb, and Donnie (Tonya) Holcomb; grandchildren, Talena Holcomb, Jesse (Darian) Holcomb, John Ross (Brittany) Martin, Taylor (Russell) Carter, Brian Holcomb, Allen Holcomb, Whitney (Greg) McKee, and Bentley and Greyson Conard; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rex (Kay) Baker and Athel Baker; sisters, Velma Martin Shaw, Ruth Holcomb, and Winnie (Skip) Kile; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ebenezer Cemetery in Englewood with the Rev. Michael McLemore officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.

