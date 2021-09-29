CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Betty Faye (Tay) Burgess

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Faye (Tay) Burgess, 84, of Chattanooga passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Cleveland. Betty Faye was a native of Summerville, Ga., and a longtime resident of McMinn and Meigs counties before moving to Chattanooga. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Geneva Kennedy Burgess. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Burgess and wife, Jearldean. Betty Faye was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in Chattanooga. She worked as an Executive Assistant for over 30 years at Unum Provident Insurance Company. Betty Faye is survived by her sister, Frances Mattson and husband, Dairl, of Georgetown; brother, Max Burgess and wife, Christine, of Athens; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Foster Cemetery with nephew Jason Burgess speaking. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Ziegler Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Akie McDaniel, Jake McDaniel, Ty Coffelt, Ryan Coffelt, Sean Burgess and Jason Burgess. If you cannot attend the visitation or gravesides services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Betty Faye (Tay) Burgess.

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was unclear...
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Athens, TN
Obituaries
City
Cleveland, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Obituaries
City
Athens, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signature Healthcare#Oakwood Baptist Church#Ziegler Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy