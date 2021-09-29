Betty Faye (Tay) Burgess, 84, of Chattanooga passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Cleveland. Betty Faye was a native of Summerville, Ga., and a longtime resident of McMinn and Meigs counties before moving to Chattanooga. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Geneva Kennedy Burgess. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Burgess and wife, Jearldean. Betty Faye was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church in Chattanooga. She worked as an Executive Assistant for over 30 years at Unum Provident Insurance Company. Betty Faye is survived by her sister, Frances Mattson and husband, Dairl, of Georgetown; brother, Max Burgess and wife, Christine, of Athens; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Foster Cemetery with nephew Jason Burgess speaking. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Ziegler Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Akie McDaniel, Jake McDaniel, Ty Coffelt, Ryan Coffelt, Sean Burgess and Jason Burgess. If you cannot attend the visitation or gravesides services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Betty Faye (Tay) Burgess.