CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Etowah, TN

James Derrick Hagins

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

James Derrick Hagins, 48, of Etowah went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Derrick’s joys in life centered around his family and the love he had for each of them. He was a member of Englewood Church of God and was employed at Denso in Athens. Derrick had a passion for all things outdoors, especially hunting. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He is the son of James and Paula Hagins and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Banard and Nellie Hagins and Charlie and Ola Dale Dodgen. Survivors include his loving wife, Angie Hagins; parents listed above; daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Raymond Brown; daughter, Amanda Jamerson; son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Mica Trammell; grandchildren, Bryson, Jayden, and Rylen Jamerson and Addison Brown, Lachlan and Silas Trammell; and grand-grandson, Sawyer Jamerson. He also leaves behind his “paw”some companion, Luna. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Englewood Church of God with the Rev. Scott Cardin officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble in Sunrise Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 30, for the 11 a.m. committal service. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to be made to Shower Bus Ministry, 339 County Road 778, Athens, TN 37303; or Englewood Church of God, 18 West St., Englewood, TN 37329. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Etowah, TN
Obituaries
Athens, TN
Obituaries
City
Athens, TN
City
Etowah, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Englewood, TN
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Addison Brown
Person
Lachlan

Comments / 0

Community Policy