James Derrick Hagins, 48, of Etowah went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Derrick’s joys in life centered around his family and the love he had for each of them. He was a member of Englewood Church of God and was employed at Denso in Athens. Derrick had a passion for all things outdoors, especially hunting. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He is the son of James and Paula Hagins and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Banard and Nellie Hagins and Charlie and Ola Dale Dodgen. Survivors include his loving wife, Angie Hagins; parents listed above; daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Raymond Brown; daughter, Amanda Jamerson; son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Mica Trammell; grandchildren, Bryson, Jayden, and Rylen Jamerson and Addison Brown, Lachlan and Silas Trammell; and grand-grandson, Sawyer Jamerson. He also leaves behind his “paw”some companion, Luna. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Englewood Church of God with the Rev. Scott Cardin officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble in Sunrise Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 30, for the 11 a.m. committal service. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to be made to Shower Bus Ministry, 339 County Road 778, Athens, TN 37303; or Englewood Church of God, 18 West St., Englewood, TN 37329. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.