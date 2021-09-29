CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Priscilla Stone, 66, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend, departed this life on Sept. 25, 2021. She was born on Feb. 24, 1955, in Athens, to the late Clifford and Betty Hester Stone. She was raised in Polk County and attended Polk County High School. Throughout life, Kathy enjoyed the many opportunities to travel across the land and see the many beautiful creations our God blessed us with on Earth. A devout Christian, she was a member of Woodward Avenue Church of God and loved worshipping her Lord. In her later years, she was a faithful CTA with Dr. Chad McKeel’s office in Cleveland. Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Clifford and Betty Stone, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Barker, and brother-in-law, Norman Barker; paternal grandparents, Ovie and Elizabeth Burris Stone; and maternal grandparents, Warren and Ana Mae Bennett Hester. Left to cherish the many memories include her beloved children, Elizabeth (Richard) McBay and Rob (Laura) Cruze; brothers, Jeff (Sharon) Stone and Steve Stone; grandchildren, Nik Cruze, Nathan Cruze, Alexa McBay, Kalyn McBay, Connor McBay, and Erica Clinton; great-grandchildren, L.J. Clinton, Kaleb Clinton, Liam Clinton, Noah Cruze, William Morgan, and Milo Walker; special family and friends, Beata Ape, Ellen Sisson, Chad McKeel, and “Larry”; and several special nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Richie McBay, Hoyt Jamerson, and Pastor Joe Hatcher officiating. Interment will follow in Benton Memorial Gardens with Rob Cruze, Jeff Stone, Eddie Hester, Joe Park, Hoyt Jamerson, Chase Jamerson, and Ean Tate serving as pallbearers. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.

