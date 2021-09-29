CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Virginia Josephine Scroggins Blount

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

Blount, 88, of Athens passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at NHC of Athens. She was a native, lifelong resident of Meigs and McMinn counties, a daughter of the late Roy E. and Neva Scroggins and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Blount on Aug. 18, 2011; and brother, Don Scroggins. Her life was being the best Wife, Mother and Grandmother she could be. Our Mom was our heart. She taught us about love, understanding and forgiveness. Her sense of humor and laughter was contagious. We sure are going to miss her. She put up the good fight till the end and we would like to thank Athens Place and NHC for their great care. We think about how great it is that she is having the greatest reunion with Dad, all our family and how great can it be to finally see her Mother who passed when she was only four years old. The Lord says we should rejoice in his name in this time and we certainly will and be thankful for all the years we had her with us! See you all again someday Mama! She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Lynn Blount of Athens, and Mark and Tabitha Blount of Gatlinburg; brother and sister-in-law, R.E. and Marie Scroggins of Oxford, Penn.; sister and brother-in-law, Nola and Howard Hubbard of Lenoir City; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Larry Arwood officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 247, Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Virginia-Blount Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

