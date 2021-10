Accounting Today mourns the loss of our longtime columnist Dom Esposito, the former CEO of Grant Thornton, vice chair of BDO, national practice and growth director at CohnReznick, and more recently head of his consulting firm Esposito CEO2CEO, who died Sept. 22 at the age of 74 at his home in Westport, Connecticut. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughter Karen and a granddaughter. More information can be found about his career at CPA Trendlines.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO