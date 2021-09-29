CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Gray

 Sept. 23, 2021

Cover picture for the articleCynthia Ann “Cindy” Gray, 60, of Athens passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. She loved riding horses, Harley motorcycles, and enjoyed training and working with dogs. Cindy loved being outdoors, fishing and camping along the Hiwassee River. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Keasler; husband, Michael Gray; and grandparents, Wilber and Pearl Keasler and Creed and Luria Dixon. She is survived by her mother, Hazel Dixon Keasler McCaslin of Athens; brother, Gary L. (Debbie) Keasler of Alta Loma, Calif.; sisters, Cathy J. Keasler Shriver Goff of Etowah, and Carol J. (Marty) Mimbs of Havasu City, Ariz.; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Karmen Szeto) Keasler, Blaine (Trisha) Keasler, Wesley (Sabrina) Shriver, Chris Shriver and Garrett Mimbs; and great-nieces and nephews, Lukas and Luna Keasler, Talon and Landon Shriver, and Maliyah and Gianna Shriver. A private family service will be held at a later date. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.

