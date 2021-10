Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young has impressed through his first three games as the Crimson Tide's starter, but is head coach Nick Saban getting the full milage out of his signal-caller? There was at least one occurance during Alabama's 31-29 Week 3 win at Florida in which Young opted to throw when a running lane to the end zone was wide open, and it is enough for CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli to question if there is a fear of Young — whether it stems from Young himself or Saban's staff — taking big hits on runs.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO