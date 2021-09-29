CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage Update On Reason For Less Documentary Specials On WWE Network On Peacock

By Matt Boone
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

There is a reason WWE has been producing less documentary specials as of late. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is pursuing other potentially interested streaming and/or digital outlets to shop their documentary specials to. WWE has had several specials “in the can,” including the WWE Icons special on Lex Luger,...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Goldberg’s WWE Contract

Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Title over Goldberg at SummerSlam. Post-match, Goldberg’s son, Gage, came out to make the save for his father only to be choked out by Lashley. The belief is that Goldberg will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event later this...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE and Fox, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Meeting

WWE and FOX officials have reportedly held several high-level meetings in recent months. It was reported today by Fightful Select how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan met with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and FS Head of Production Brad Zager the night before SummerSlam back in August. It was noted that a dinner between the two sides at the Wynn in Las Vegas reportedly lasted around four hours, and was said to be productive from WWE’s end.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nick Khan Reportedly Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE President Nick Khan was backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia, according to WrestleVotes. Khan had been around Vince McMahon and those close to Vince throughout the day. The reason for the multiple meetings wasn’t known, but Khan showing up to TV “isn’t an everyday thing.”. Hired by...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dr. Britt Baker Comments On WWE’s Interest In Signing Her & More

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was a recent guest on the “Throwing Down” podcast with Renee Paquette and Meisha Tate. During the podcast, she commented on WWE’s contract offer to her, and more. She said,. “It’s no secret, [Adam] has already said it, that cat is out...
WWE
Lex Luger
PWMania

Backstage News On Riddick Moss’ Return To WWE TV

Riddick Moss, who had been out of action since the fall of 2020 with an ACL tear, made his return to WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown during Baron Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” show segment by attacking Kevin Owens. This kicked off Moss’ alliance with Corbin. According to a report...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Well Done: Series Of WWE Matches Receiving Backstage Praise

They have an audience. With so much WWE content these days, wrestlers have a harder and harder time getting noticed. It isn’t easy to stand out among all of these other talented people, so it can be all the more impressive when someone does manage to make that big of an impression. It seems that two more people have done just that and WWE seems to be rather pleased.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Pitch To Change Adam Cole’s Appearance

It’s been reported in the past that if Adam Cole re-signed with WWE in late August then he would’ve been moved to the main roster. One of the ideas was to make him the manager of Keith Lee in order for a smaller guy to talk for the bigger man like the pairing with Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE RAW Main Event Changing Last Monday

This past week’s Monday Night RAW main event saw a three-way match between WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match was made after Lashley ran in and forced a DQ during The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) vs. New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) match. This change was reportedly made on the day of the show.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mike Chioda Talks About The Shock Of His WWE Release After 31 Years

During a recent appearance on the It’s My Wrestling podcast, veteran pro-wrestling official Mike Chioda talked about the shock he felt following his WWE release last year. Chioda, who had been with the company for over thirty years, had this to say:. “It was a shock you know, it was...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match

– According to PWInsider, the scheduled singles match between Liv Morgan and Carmella at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules will be held during the Kickoff pre-show. The match was reportedly scheduled for the Kickoff as of the last hour. WWE has not yet officially confirmed any matches for Kickoff show. WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On WWE Possibly Using More Top Superstars On Both Brands

Monday’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW was dominated by SmackDown Superstars The Bloodline. The opening match saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Big E, after interference from Bobby Lashley, and then Reigns won a Triple Threat over Lashley and Big E.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Weekend Programming For Peacock & WWE Network

WWE has announced its special lineup of programming on Peacock and the WWE Network for Extreme Rules weekend, with the event set to take place on Sunday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here’s the release from WWE on the weekend slate:. Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with...
WWE
411mania.com

New Details on Upcoming Peacock Series WWE Evil, Top Stars Taking Part in the Show

– Earlier this year, it was reported that NBCUniversal has commissioned a new WWE TV series with John Cena attached as creator and executive producer called WWE Evil. The series is set to showcase the most diabolical villains in WWE history, as well as their impact on pop culture. Cena is attached as narrator and executive producer for the show. PWInsider released a new update with new production details for the upcoming series.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

FOX – WWE King Of The Ring Special Update

FOX’s WWE King of the Ring preview special will be titled “King of the Ring Countdown.”. As noted, FOX is scheduled to air a King of the Ring preview special during the weekend of October 1 – October 3, to hype the upcoming return of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Bleacher Report

WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

WWE Extreme Rules is the one night of the year when every match has a hardcore stipulation, or at least that is how things used to be. This year's card has six matches scheduled to take place, but other than the universal title bout, the closest thing to a non-standard match is the Triple Threat for the United States title. Three-way contests don't have count-outs or disqualifications, so anything goes.
WWE
PWMania

News On WWE President Nick Khan Becoming A Fixture Backstage

WWE was turned upside down when they hired Nick Khan on as the company’s president. He first gained Vince McMahon’s favor by helping them arrange a deal with FOX and it was off to the races from here. Khan, who likes to take the blame for anything fans have a...
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Provides Details On How People Reacted Backstage To His WWE “Pipebomb”

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, CM Punk discussed the backstage reaction to his 2011 WWE “pipebomb” promo:. “When I was done with that, I remember walking back up the ramp, on the fly thinking, ‘Well I can’t go through the curtain because I just did this promo – if I go through the curtain, kayfabe-wise, I’m fistfighting somebody’. So I went sidestage, which was just another little tiny thing that made people go, ‘Hmm… this is weird’. And when I got in the back, nobody anywhere. Backstage is normally buzzing, people in the hallways. It was empty. And I remember looking around like, ‘Jeez, what’s going on’. And then I walked past the curtain through Gorilla and everybody in the company was jammed into the tunnel waiting to see me come through Gorilla, because they figured the same thing, they were like, ‘Ah man, this is gonna get real’. And the first person I see is chef Robert Irvine, because he’s there with Gail Kim, and he looks like he just got through a Dorian Yates chest workout, and he’s just like, ‘(flexing noises), That was amazing!’, and he’s like all fired up. He’s a guy that maybe doesn’t necessarily watch a lot of pro-wrestling, but it was just like it resonated with him. And then I saw Chris Masters and Chris Masters looks at me and goes, ‘Did you just hear what Punk said?’, and I was like, ‘Chris, it’s me’, and he was like, ‘Oh. Oh it is you! You’re gonna get fired dude’. And then I just walked up. It was a weird scene. I didn’t know it was gonna become as big as it did, but I knew just based off those reactions, I knew we had something.
WWE

